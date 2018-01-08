Sara Bareilles to Play Mary Magdalene in NBC’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’
NBC has announced who will play the female lead to John Legend's titular messiah in this spring's televised staging of the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar.
"Everything's alright because @SaraBareilles will play Mary Magdalene in #JesusChristSuperstar LIVE in concert, coming this April to NBC!" the network tweeted Saturday.
"It's an absolute thrill to have a Tony-nominated composer as our Mary Magdalene," Andrew Lloyd Webber, the musical's composer and a producer on the television adaptation, said in his own Twitter post.
Bareilles, who is also a singer-songwriter, recently earned rave reviews for her performance in Broadway's Waitress.