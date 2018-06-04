Sara Gilbert Opens Up About ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

It's almost been a week since ABC made its decision to cancel Roseanne following its lead actress and namesake's series of highly offensive, racially insensitive tweets, and on Monday (June 4), one of the show's stars and executive producers Sara Gilbert opened up about the controversy on her daytime show The Talk.

“I would like to say that this has been a difficult week,” Gilbert, who played Roseanne's daughter, Darlene, admitted to the crowd with tears in her eyes. "A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I’m proud of the show we made. [Roseanne] has always been about diversity, love and inclusion, and it’s sad to see it end in this way. I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process."

“However,” she continued, “I do stand behind the decision that ABC made.”

Though Gilbert's speaking out on the reboot's untimely end, one of its other stars, John Goodman, would rather stay out of it, claiming that expressing his views could just cause more trouble.

Roseanne Barr tried to blame Ambien for the inappropriate tweets, but people weren't having it. Especially fellow celebrities, who expressed their thoughts via Twitter.