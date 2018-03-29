Sarah Michelle Gellar Jokes Buffy the Vampire Slayer Bit Beyonce

This week the Internet has been playing detective, trying to figure out who bit Beyonce in the face at a party in December, and Sarah Michelle Gellar decided to jokingly take the blame. Or, her television persona did, anyway.

"All right, I admit it. It was me #TheBiter ," Gellar captioned an Instagram post with two throwback photos of her Buffy the Vampire Slayer days.

The #WhoBitBeyonce mystery began when Tiffany Haddish detailed an incident involving Queen Bey and an unnamed actress who was flirting with Jay Z in a recent interview in GQ .

“So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him," Haddish said in the interview. "They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’"

Haddish went on to say she had a few more encounters with the said actress throughout the night before telling Beyoncé she was going to beat her up, to which Beyoncé responded,"'Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Apparently Chrissy Teigan knows who done it, but to the Beyhive's dismay, she's keeping her lips sealed. Someone needs to spill the beans soon. WE MUST KNOW WHO BIT THE QUEEN!