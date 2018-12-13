Save Money By Making Your Own Storm Window Inserts

Jane and Bruce Winn from the Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) will be featured at the Pittsfield Green Drinks December meeting on Tuesday, Dec 18 starting at 5:15 PM at J Allen's Clubhouse on 41 North Street in Pittsfield, MA.

Together, the Winns will present and demonstrate how to make your own storm window inserts easily and affordably. Storm window inserts increase energy efficiency and lower heating bills. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to bring your questions!

Jane Winn is the executive director of Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT). Since 2003 she and the BEAT Team have been speaking up, stepping out, and getting their hands dirty protecting the environment for wildlife in support of the natural world that sustain us all. Bruce Winn is an associate professor of environmental and life sciences at Berkshire Community College. This semester Bruce was excited to once again offer a class dedicated to environmental advocacy, alongside his other courses.

Pittsfield Green Drinks is an informal gathering on the third Tuesday of the month. These nights are open to everyone with any environmental interest. The drinks aren’t green but the conversations are.

Pittsfield Green Drinks is sponsored by the Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT). For more information about Pittsfield Green Drinks, contact Elizabeth Orenstein elizabeth@thebeatnews.org or (413) 717-1255.

(press release sent to WSBS from the BEAT for online and on-air use)