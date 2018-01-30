Would you like to play a game? Okay, great. Good to Las Vegas.

Saw , the horror franchise that is basically a series of extremely dangerous escape rooms is now an actual (presumably less dangerous) escape room in the real world. The Official Saw Escape is open for visitors in Las Vegas. Here is how the official site describes the experience:

The Official SAW Escape is an immersive, multi-room (progressive) escape experience that brings to life twisted games inspired by the blockbuster SAW film franchise. Guests enter the historic Egan & Co. Meat Packing plant for an after hours tour, only to find they are players in an elaborate game devised by the infamous Jigsaw killer and his disciples. By working together to combat their fears, venture far out of their comfort zones, and solve intricate puzzles, guests will have the opportunity to win their freedom as they traverse the twists and turns of an entire factory of Jigsaw’s games – one of the largest escape experiences in the world.

Inside the Magic notes that there is “no signage directing guests to Saw Escape. Rather, the experience starts by entering Egan & Co. Meat Packing Plant, where guests watch a video about the history of the fictional butcher. Participants are then given flashlights and sent on their way down a dark hallway.” Sounds great, and definitely not a convenient way for a serial killer to find new victims.

The elaborate escape involves multiple rooms, culminating in a replica of the infamous bathroom from the original Saw film. And, yes the voice of Tobin Bell is on hand to guide you along. The whole thing lasts a whopping 90 minutes, but living in your very own personal torture porn ain’t cheap; tickets start at $50 a person. So don’t be surprised if after Jigsaw asks “Would you like to play a game?” he follows it up with “Would that be cash or credit?”