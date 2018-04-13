SBRSD Faculty in the Spotlight

Southern Berkshire Regional School District Superintendent Beth Regalbuto had some good news to share about several of the district's educators.

In the latest edition of her "News and Notes" sent out to members of the school community, Regalbuto recognized the accomplishments of three people.

Michelle Peters has been named the recipient of the John Mulkern Educator of the Year award given by the American Legion Dept. of Massachusetts.She was nominated by Dale Alden and the Sheffield American Legion Post for her work on behalf of veterans.Peters will receive her award in Plymouth, Mass. on the weekend of June 9th.

Kerri Giordano was selected as one of Berkshire Community College's "40 Under 40", sponsored by the BCC Foundation. She was recognized for her work as a teacher in the district and the owner of Sundae Graphic Design & Photography in Lee.

Jesse Carpenter was congratulated on being named District Athletic Director of the Year at the annual Massachusetts Secondary Schools Athletic Director Association Conference in March.

Regalbuto also said she has accepted Mary Turo's letter of intent to retire as of June 30. Turo has served as educator and administrator in a career spanning three decades, including the last two as Elementary Principal at SBRSD.