SBYF Chargers Recap for August 26

Southern Berkshire Youth Football Chargers

Jamboree Update Pee Wee Division:

After a rough start, the SBYF Chargers recovered to finish strong against a tough Lee team. There were many big plays on offense and touchdowns were scored by Carson Riva, Cooper Bunce, Brennan Peyre and JJ Schneider. Throughout the day, great defensive plays were made by AJ Russillo, Michael Parris and Sean Fallon. Towards the end of the day, they gained confidence and became dominant on offense and defense. It was a great day for the Chargers Pee Wee team.

Jamboree Update Junior Division:

Good first go for the JR chargers. The offensive and defensive lines were phenomenal, led by and outstanding performance by Wesley Van Sant who led the team in tackles for loss and overall play. Shaun Frank put in a strong performance at tight end and full back. Dominic Calautti scored three touchdowns throughout the day.

Jamboree update Senior Division:

The Seniors had an outstanding day as a unit and were led by Nick Henderson who scored twice and led the team in tackles. Also finding the end zone was Andrew Albert. Andrew also was instrumental in the team's running game with several huge blocks. Grant Chase played great at defensive end in his Charger debut with several tackles for a loss. Trent Pixley, Odin Knutson and Brayden Gerlitz controlled the line of scrimmage on offense and defense.

(recap sent to WSBS from the Southern Berkshire Youth Football Chargers team for online and on-air use)