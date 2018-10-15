SBYF Recap for Oct. 14

Here are the latest results and recaps in Southern Berkshire Youth Football action

Pee Wee Division:

Southern Berkshire Chargers Peewees outlasted the Dalton Warriors 22-18 to close out a solid 2018 season.

The Chargers trailed 18-14 with just under six minutes remaining in the fourth. Big runs by Cooper Bunce, JJ Schneider, and Michael Parris led to a five yard scamper by Brennan Peyre with 1:11 remaining. Carson Riva added the two point conversion. The Chargers defense stiffened to seal the victory. Offense was led by signal caller Cooper Bunce and solid line play by Trey Hyde, Logan Burdick, Mason Reiners, Rhys Culbreth, Harry Morey and AJ Russillo. Additionally, Carson Riva broke a 65 yard TD run in the second quarter in his last game as a Pee Wee Charger. Defensively the Chargers played a stellar game and was led by Michael Parris, John Ireland, Matthew Vallone James Green, Sean Fallon, and Devon Decker to secure the victory.

Junior Division:

The Junior Chargers finished the season with a hard-fought 42-28 loss to Dalton.

Shaun Frank and Dom Calautti led the offense on the ground and through the air, accounting for 26 of the Chargers’ 28 points—six of which came on a Shaun Frank 65 yard kickoff return for a touch down. TJ Brown muscled in a two point conversion and continued to be a physical leader on the field. The offensive line (Robbie Schur, Tyler Jacobs, Zachary Martin, Kobe Brown, Wesley VanSant, and Nick Crodelle) pass protected well, while Chris Wickwire continued to bring the hammer from his fullback position. Defensively, the secondary shut down the Dalton passing attack—with both corners (Nick Crodelle and Dom Calautti) notching interceptions and Safeties Lawson Pederson and Avanti Fudge securing the deep third.

Linebackers Zach Martin, TJ Brown, Kobe Brown, Wesley Allyn, Chris Wickwire, and Daniel Mullen were tough against the run, while the defensive line (Brandt Bosio, Shaun Frank, Robbie Schur, Tyler Jacobs, Wesley VanSant) brought pressure all day long. The Chargers finish the season making outstanding progress on all levels—and very much looking forward to our banquet in November and the beginning of drills and skills this coming May.

Senior Division:

The Senior Chargers lost to Dalton 32-26.

It was an amazing effort by the entire team that came up just short. Nick Henderson returned a kick for a TD and ran for two more. Quarterback Jay Howard and fullback Andrew Albert ran for tough yards as well. Running back Nate Smith completed a long pass that lead to a score. The offensive line, Nate Davis, Frankie Walsh, Hayden Cutlip and others consistently created holes to run through. The defense shut Dalton out in the second half. Led by Trent Pixley,Odin Knutson, Derrick Turner and Grant Chase the defensive line shut down the middle. Mark Bailly and Aaron Wilkinson played great in the secondary breaking up several pass attempts. They showed heart, pride and incredible effort against first place and undefeated Dalton.

Flag Division:

The Southern Berkshire Flag Football League wrapped up the season with Coach Tony’s team defeating Coach Dion’s team in the championship game by a score of 18-10 at Monument Field on Sunday Morning.

Coach Tony’s team was again led by Mateo B. who scampered for two long scores and threw a beautiful pass to Ben T. Brayden M and Alexia B also contributed in the ground game to help secure the victory. Coach Tony’s defense swarmed to the ball all day as Alexia B., Chase P., and Ben T. led the team in tackles with Alex D. contributing a sack. Coach Dion’s team kept it close with an early score by Theo C. and a long catch and run by Luca B. Coach Dion’s team also forced a safety as Cam S., Mikey I., and Luca B. all played stellar defense.