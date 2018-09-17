SBYF Results & Recap for September 16

Pee Wee Division Update:

Southern Berkshire Youth Football Results for September 16

It was a take of two half’s as Southern Berkshire Peewee Chargers lost to the Pittsfield bulldogs 20-0. The Chargers gave up a touchdown on the first drive of the game and after a quick 3 and out another touchdown to go down. 14-0. The chargers responded after the half by controlling the time of possession with Cooper Bunce and Brennan Peyre running, having big days on the ground. The comeback was haunted by a tough fumble and a nice interception return for a touchdown by the bulldogs. The Chargers defense settled in and held the bulldogs scoreless after the first quarter. Sean Fallon led the defense with a great touchdown saving tackle. Michael Parris and Matthew Vallone also had stellar games at end and tackle respectively.

Junior Division Update:

Again plagued by the injury bug, the Juniors suffered a tough loss to Pittsfield. The offensive and defensive lines (Robbie Schur, Tyler Jacobs, Zach Martin, Wesley Allen, Wesley VanSant, Nick Crodelle, and Shaun Frank) showed promise and controlled the line of scrimmage early in the game.

Linebackers TJ Brown and Zach Martin flew all over the field.

Offensively, Shaun Frank again carried the load, with hard-nosed carries by TJ Brown.

Quarterback/defensive back Dominic Calautti had another strong performance and connected with Cameron Murnane on a key first down pass.

Senior Division Update:

Tough day for the Senior Chargers. They started off great, controlling the football the entire 1st quarter. Trent Pixley played through the flu and Brayden Gerlitz battled the heat and asthma to help move the football. Andrew Albert and Nick Henderson ran hard for tough yards. Ultimately it was not enough as Pittsfield won 28-0.