SBYF Results From Weekend of September 1

Here's the recap for the Southern Berkshire Youth Football League from this past weekend:

Pee Wee Division Update -

The PeeWee Chargers played well in a tough 32-12 loss to the Adams-Cheshire Hurricanes. It was a close game at the half but it slipped away in the third quarter. Cooper Bunce led the way with a rushing touchdown and an unbelievable play intercepting a handoff and taking it to the house for a one of a kind pick 6. Strong defensive plays were made by Matthew Vallone, Harry Morey Michael Parris, , and Johnny Ireland. The Chargers look to get into the win column next Sunday against Lanesboro.

Junior Division Game Update :

Tough loss for the Jr’s.

Bright spots:

Robbie Schur and Wesley Van Sant dominated the interior defensive line.

Shaun Frank and Chris Wickwire were outstanding on defense.

The offense was lead by the offensive line (Wesley Van Sant, T-Sizzle, Zach Martin, Kobe Brown, Robbie Schur and Dominic Calautti who rushed for over 100 yards and the teams touchdown.

Senior Division Game Update :

A dominating performance by the Senior Chargers on Sunday. They beat Adams/Cheshire 28-0 in the first game of the season. The offensive line was superb, paving the way for Nick Henderson to score 3 touchdowns. Nate Smith scored on a nice run and QB Jay Howard added a 2 pt conversion and several tackles on defense. The defense was dominant, allowing only 1 first down. Odin Knutson and Trent Pixley were in the backfield all day along with Heyden Cutlip and Derick Turner. Linebackers Andrew Albert and Nick Henderson had multiple tackles. Brayden Getlitz, Aaron Wilkinson and Mark Bailey all made several nice plays as well.