Scam, Fraud Awareness and Prevention Meeting

PITTSFIELD - On Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10:45 A.M., learn about “Scam and Fraud Awareness and Prevention” from two local financial services professionals from MountainOne Bank. This free program at Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Road in Pittsfield, is part of the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires’ Connecting With Community series.

MountainOne Bank’s Dick Alcombright (Vice President - Local Business & Customer Relations Manager) and Kelli Kozak (Vice President - Community Engagement) will present on current types of scams and fraud happening in our area, as well as how to recognize the signs of potential fraud and tips to help you avoid becoming a victim.

“Scams can happen to anyone, anywhere, with criminals using both technology and traditional con-artist tactics,” says Kozak. “This program will assist you in developing awareness for potential scams before they happen.”

For more information, please call the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires at (413) 442-4360, ext. 10. The program precedes a kosher lunch at noon ($2 suggested donation for adults over 60 years of age, $7 for all others). Advance reservations are required for lunch and can be made by calling (413) 442-2200 before 9 A.M. on the day of the program.

