School Delays and Closings For 1/2/18

As a result of the frigid temperatures in the local community, there are a couple of school related announcements to pass along for today (Tuesday, 1/2/18):

Farmington River Regional School District is operating under a 2 hour delay today and the school district has suspended morning preschool.

Southern Berkshire Regional School District - 2 hour delay

Muddy Brook Elementary School is closed which means there are no classes today. This is due to a broken pipe.

The wind chill advisory which is currently in effect is set to expire this afternoon at 12pm.

