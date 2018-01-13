On Thursday (January 12), Seal released an apology video just days after he shared a meme and caption on Instagram that were seemingly aimed at Oprah and her previous interactions with disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein .

In the Facebook clip, the "Kiss From a Rose" singer began by stating he has "an enormous amount of respect for everything that Oprah has achieved and contributed in her life."

He then claimed that the meme he shared, which he did not create himself, was " not an attack on Oprah at all ."

"She just happened to be the person photographed with the pig in the picture," he said. "No, what I re-posted was commentary on the hypocritical and double standard nature and behavior of Hollywood."

The artist also acknowledged Weinstein's victims and the systemic power imbalances at play in Hollywood, stating, "To those of us who support the Me Too movement, just know this: not one of the women who have been sexually abused, not one of the women who have come forward has received any real justice whatsoever. Losing your job because you either a) raped b) sexually abused or even sexually harassed a woman is not real punishment....We all know what would happen to any one of those power abusers if they looked like me.”

Finally, he lashed out at Fox News and commentator Stacy Dash for covering his Instagram post, which was interpreted by many to be inflammatory and anti-Oprah in nature.

"Stacy Dash, keep my name out of your mouth," he said. "Do not retweet, re-quote anything I have said in order to reinforce your self-hating agenda. You live in the sunken place. Again, this was not an attack against Oprah. This was an observation of the toxic nature of Hollywood, and I believe that a conscious people are a progressive people."

Earlier in the week, Seal shared a meme featuring photos of Oprah sitting near and kissing Weinstein on the cheek during an industry event.

"When you have been part of the problem for decades, but suddenly they all think you're the solution," the meme read, implying Oprah was somehow complicit in the disgraced movie mogul's history of alleged abusive behavior.

Seal seemed to co-sign the notion, captioning the image, "Oh I forgot, that's right... You'd heard the [rumors] but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed [ sic ] actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into."

After Seal's post circulated online, Chrissy Teigen chimed in, commenting on the image, "Hmm. Let’s just say we’ve all heard things about each other, haven’t we?"

Oprah has not yet responded to Seal.