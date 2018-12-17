See the Pats on the 50 Yard Line this Sunday (ticket auction)

Ed and Joe from Domaney's Liquors in Great Barrington have put together an incredible opportunity for you. They are auctioning off a pair of tickets to this Sunday's Patriots/Bills game in Foxborough. These tickets are Sec 132, Row 2, seats 7 & 8, visitors section, second row on the 50 yard line. These tickets are valued at $390.

Place your bid on these tickets by emailing fun@wsbs.com Bidding ends at noon sharp on Friday. Not only will you be getting a great deal, the money raised from these tickets will be going directly to Charley's Fund: Fighting Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy . You can read Charley's story by going here After the noon deadline we will contact the highest bidder and notify him/her regarding how to retrieve his/her tickets.

About Duchenne

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is the disease you could help cure. The question is, can we do it in time to save Charley and others in this generation? Duchenne is the most common fatal genetic disease to strike children around the world. Kids with DMD cannot produce dystrophin, a protein necessary for muscle strength and function. As a result, every skeletal muscle in the body deteriorates. To date, there is no approved treatment or cure.

BUT…scientists discovered what causes Duchnne back in 1987, and finally the stars have aligned for the disease to be defeated. Several drug companies and investors are putting resources toward developing new treatments. Entrepreneurs and scientists are coming up with better ways to attack the pathology. Nonprofit foundations are helping to smooth the road and finance the best research. Momentum has never been more powerful. Now is our time.