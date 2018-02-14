A ‘Seinfeld’ Revival Is Finally ‘Possible,’ Says Jerry

It’s official – er, officially possible. Seinfeld has long been seen as the holy grail of potential TV revivals, and its star and co-creator finally concedes that Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer may join the ranks of iconic TV shows brought back for an encore.

Feel free to dip the comedian’s remarks in all the pretzel salt you can find, but it seems Jerry Seinfeld may have been worn down by years of inquiries about a revival. Asked during an Ellen appearance about Seinfeld ’s potential in an age where Roseanne , Murphy Brown , Will & Grace and others are all dusting off their old sets, the comedian sheepishly offered “it’s possible,” to thunderous applause from the crowd.

Of course, a potential Seinfeld revival leaves a few items to be unpacked. The NBC comedy great already had a reunion of sorts with an entire Curb Your Enthusiasm season devoted to the prospect; itself creator Larry David ’s meta means to address the unlikely return. The cast has also reunited for the odd promotion over the years, though cast member Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be busy with Veep and recovery until at least 2019. Seinfeld himself also has a new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and a Netflix special on the horizon.

The very act of Seinfeld conceding “it’s possible” is at least progress, but will the Monk’s Café crew be senior citizens by the time it happens?