A source close to People.com confirmed Selena Gomez prioritized her mental health first and sought treatment for depression and anxiety.

According to a report on Thursday evening (February 1), the 25-year-old singer stayed at a New York City center to undergo therapy, eat healthy meals and take pilates and meditation sessions for two weeks.

After completing her two weeks, the close source said that Gomez "came back feeling very empowered."

In addition, the source also enclosed that the "Wolves" singer has plans to go back into treatment later this year.

“She felt like she needed to get away and focus on herself with no distractions,” said the close source to Gomez. “She came back feeling very empowered.”

“She feels and looks great. She’s still working on new music and is excited about it,” the source added.

When it came to the topic of her boyfriend Justin Bieber , the source adds that he was very supportive of her decision but she underwent treatment "for herself."

It was after the holidays Gomez decided to seek treatment after multiple sources told People the singer was not in contact with her mother Mandy Teefy.

However, this isn't the first time Selena Gomez took a break from the public eye. The singer went on a hiatus in August 2016 after suffering from depression and anxiety as they were side effects from her lupus.