Selena Gomez Unfollows Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and More on Instagram
Selena Gomez is no longer following Demi Lovato, Gigi Hadid and several other stars on Instagram.
Us Weekly reported the 25-year-old singer purged nearly 300 people from her account Saturday and is now following just 37 accounts.
Gomez unfollowed Lovato, Hadid, Camila Cabello, her Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars, the 13 Reasons Why cast and other friends and former co-stars, causing fans to speak out about the change.
"Damn, Selena has unfollowed a lot of people on Instagram," one fan account tweeted.
Gomez is still following Taylor Swift, Francia Raisa, Amy Schumer, Jessica Alba and a handful of other friends and fan accounts. She last posted a photo of herself outside her childhood home the same day as her Instagram purge.
"The home I grew up in, from birth to 13... (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get," the star wrote.
Gomez made headlines in November after she unfollowed her ex-boyfriend, singer The Weeknd, after their split. She has since been linked to her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, and was spotted with the singer at a pilates classJan. 3.
By Annie Martin, UPI.com
Copyright © 2018 United Press International, Inc. All Rights Reserved