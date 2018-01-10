Selena Gomez Unfollows Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and More on Instagram

Selena Gomez is no longer following Demi Lovato , Gigi Hadid and several other stars on Instagram.

Us Weekly reported the 25-year-old singer purged nearly 300 people from her account Saturday and is now following just 37 accounts.

Gomez unfollowed Lovato, Hadid, Camila Cabello , her Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars, the 13 Reasons Why cast and other friends and former co-stars, causing fans to speak out about the change.

"Damn, Selena has unfollowed a lot of people on Instagram," one fan account tweeted .

Gomez is still following Taylor Swift , Francia Raisa, Amy Schumer , Jessica Alba and a handful of other friends and fan accounts. She last posted a photo of herself outside her childhood home the same day as her Instagram purge.

"The home I grew up in, from birth to 13... (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get," the star wrote.

Gomez made headlines in November after she unfollowed her ex-boyfriend , singer The Weeknd , after their split. She has since been linked to her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber , and was spotted with the singer at a pilates class Jan. 3.

