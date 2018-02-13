Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were spotted on a pre-Valentine's Day getaway over the weekend.

In a video obtained by TMZ , the newly reunited couple can be seen hanging out poolside at a Laguna Beach hotel, where they were relaxing under an umbrella before getting up for a stroll. They were photographed at the airport the day prior, leading many to speculate they were jetting off to New York City, where Gomez is thought to be attending Coach's Fashion Week show on Tuesday. Now, however, it seems they were simply taking a quick trip down the coast.

The pair have been spotted together frequently since rekindling their on-again, off-again romance late last year, including stealing kisses at Bieber's hockey games , attending church , and biking around Los Angeles . And while Gomez' mom, Mandy Teefey, is reportedly "not happy" about their reconciliation, Gomez has insisted it's different this time around .

“I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20 ,” she told Billboard in December. “I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”