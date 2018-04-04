Selena Gomez Is Taking Some Much Needed R&R (PHOTOS)

Selena Gomez has had a whirlwind of a year. The 25-year-old pop star went through a "life or death" kidney transplant, sought treatment for depression and anxiety , broke up with boyfriend The Weeknd and got back together with on-again-off-again beau Justin Bieber only to split up with him again. With such a turbulent 12 months, it's no wonder the "Wolves" singer wanted a little R&R.

Gomez recently spent some time with girlfriends including her executive assistant, Theresa Mingus, and YouTuber Rebeka Walters for a chill day of Hot Pilates in West Hollywood followed by a relaxing night in, sporting matching pajamas. Walters and Mingus posted photos of the day's events on Instagram, which you can peep below.

Gomez has been all about self-care lately and doing things for herself to ensure her happiness. According to a source, one of the reasons why she called it quits with Bieber (again) was because "Selena realized even though he's made some positive improvements, they just aren't a perfect match right now. "