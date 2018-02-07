Selena Gomez Joins Robert Downey, Jr. in ‘Doctor Dolittle’ Movie

Selena Gomez is taking a ride on the Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

The movie stars Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic physician who has the unusual ability to talk to animals, and Gomez is going to voice one of those animals.

The pop star joins a star-studded voice cast that includes Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland, Emma Thompson and Ralph Fiennes. Michael Sheen and Antonio Banderas will be starring in live-action roles alongside Downey.

The story is based off the 1920's children's book by Hugh Lofting and the script was written by Stephen Gaghan ( Traffic , Syriana ), who is also set to direct the film.

The Voyage Of Doctor Dolittle begins production this month in London and is slated for a April 12, 2019 release.

Aside from lending her voice for this movie, Gomez can be heard in the third installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise, which is slated to hit theaters this July.

Gomez was recently scrutinized by the public ( and even her mom ) for starring in Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York after the director had been accused of sexually abusing his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a child. The singer/actress responded by giving a donation to the Time's Up movement that "far exceeded" her salary from the movie, according to a source.