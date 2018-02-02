Netflix has a habit of renewing popular shows past the books they’re based on , but don’t expect that Unfortunate Event to befall Count Olaf. Star Neil Patrick Harris confirms that the Lemony Snicket adaptation will officially end after a third season finishes the books.

The Netflix drama most recently booked a March 30 premiere for Season 2, which itself will adapt the fifth Series of Unfortunate Events novel ( The Austere Academy ) through the ninth ( The Carnivorous Carnival) . A third season is expected to adapt the remaining four books in the series, and star Neil Patrick Harris now confirms to TVGuide that neither he nor Netflix have any intent to extend the saga:

We’re three seasons all in. We’ve intentionally been very truthful and factual and loyal to the books. We’ve added a few characters that aren’t in the books, we’ve added some songs that you probably couldn’t put into the books, but for the most part we’re sticking to the structure of what already worked.

That’s also in line with what author Daniel Handler (the real Lemony Snicket) has stated of his writing duties . As for Season 2, we know Harris’ former Dr. Horrible nemesis Nathan Fillion will join the cast as Jacques Snicket, alongside Veep and Arrested Development favorite Tony Hale as Jerome Squalor, Sara Rue as a librarian, Lucy Punch as Esmé Squalor and Roger Bart as Principal Nero.

We’ll likely learn more as Season 2 gears up for its March 30 premiere, but might Netflix find another Series of Unfortunate Events to explore? Watch the new teaser below.