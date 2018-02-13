The Baudelaires’ troubles are beginning anew. Following a New Year’s Day sneak peek , Count Olaf is kicking Netflix’s Series of Unfortunate Events promotion into high gear with a full Season 2 trailer and a terrible trove of new guest stars.

Star Neil Patrick Harris continued meta-promotion of the Lemony Snicket adaptation’s second season; deriding co-star Patrick Warburton’s dire warnings as “so Season 1.” Instead, the new trailer for our March 30 premiere promises “more villainous treachery, more treacherous villains, angry villagers, unwanted elective surgeries, man-eating lions, more violence, fire and despair.”

The footage also provides our first looks at Harris’ former Dr. Horrible nemesis Nathan Fillion as Jacques Snicket, Veep and Arrested Development favorite Tony Hale as Jerome Squalor, Sara Rue as a librarian, Lucy Punch as Esmé Squalor and Roger Bart as Principal Nero. As the actor recently confirmed , Season 2 will adapt the fifth Series of Unfortunate Events novel ( The Austere Academy ) through the ninth ( The Carnivorous Carnival , while Season 3 closes out the series.

You can watch the first Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2 trailer below, and stay tuned for the dire latest.