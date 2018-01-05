As the 2018 Golden Globes are just a few days away, many eyes are not just on the attendees, but also the host.

This year's Golden Globes host, Seth Meyers , plans to address the current issues of sexual misconduct and harassment in his opening monologue.

The Late Night talk show host sat down with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday (January 4) and talked about how using his show has helped him prep to find balance in the subject for the big night.

"[ Late Night ] tries to talk about the news, tries to also make jokes about it while understanding the things we're talking about aren't always funny, so it'll be a balance in trying to get the tone right," Meyers said.

"Also, [we will be] trying to remember that even though it was a really difficult year, people did great work. Through that difficulty, you want to make sure that you also celebrate that as well."

In addition, the 44-year-old television personality mentioned his wife, human rights attorney Alexi Ashe is a "major resource" to how he will set the mood.

"My wife is an incredible woman," he stated. "My wife works a lot with victims of sexual violence, so I'm in a unique position to talk to somebody about everything that's happened this year and hopefully, you know, that will help us get the tone right."

The Golden Globes air on Sunday, January 7 at 8 p.m. EST. on NBC.