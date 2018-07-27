Severe Thunderstorm Warning In Effect

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning which includes the following counties:

-Northwestern Litchfield County in northern Connecticut,

-Southwestern Berkshire County in western Massachusetts...

-East central Ulster County in east central New York...

-Northern Dutchess County in east central New York...

-South central Columbia County in east central New York

The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6:30 P.M.

This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Millbrook and Stanfordville around 540 PM EDT.

Amenia and Pine Plains around 550 PM EDT.

Sharon and Millerton around 555 PM EDT.

Falls Village around 605 PM EDT.

Sheffield, Canaan and Ashley Falls around 615 PM EDT.

Norfolk around 620 PM EDT.

Sandisfield around 630 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Salt Point, Ancramdale, Norrie Heights, South Canaan, Maple Hill, Lithgow, Hillside, Salisbury, Smithfield and Alander.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.