Severe Thunderstorm Warning Update

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning for Southern Berkshire County remains in effect until 10:15 this evening while the severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 2:00 A.M. Saturday.

At 942 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Middlefield to near Sheffield, moving southeast at 50 mph.

These storms have a history of producing wind damage.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near...Becket around 950 PM EDT. Sandisfield around 1010 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Hartsville, Konkapot, Alford, Montville, Glendale, Williamsville, Lenox Dale, Southfield, The Center At Lenox and East Otis.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...