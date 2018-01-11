In the most recent rap battle on TBS’s Drop The Mic Tuesday (Jan. 9) , the show pitted veteran girl-power icon Shania Twain against relative newbie Meghan Trainor—and the claws came out, the sparks flew, and just about every single hit (between the two artists' catalogs) was referenced.

Trainor had plenty of fodder, working such lines as "When I was told I'd be battling one of my idols/I wondered if beating her was worth the title/When they told me who, I said 'beg your pardon?'/Shania Twain, no problem, I thought you meant Dolly Parton ."

Ooo , burn. But Twain seamlessly ran the youngster into the ground with a variety of even worse clapbacks, including gems such as "I ran into trouble when my voice was disappearing/but after hearing your new song I wish it were my hearing ," and "I’ve sold a hundred million albums in my career/but I’m super proud of you Meghan, you’ve had a couple fun years."

When Trainor finally broke down and admitted, "The truth is, my whole life, I’ve been obsessed with you," and gave Twain a hug—even that didn't break Twain's delightful mean streak.

"It’s cute you’re obsessed, like everyone else," she rapped coolly. "Of course you like my music that’s obviously true, because if there was no Shania, there’d be no you."

But wait, there's a happy ending to this story. Twain finished off by saying: "And I know we’re battling to see who’s meaner/But I love you girl, I didn’t want to do this either." The two artists embraced to the oohs and ahhs of the entranced crowd.

Equally entranced was host Method Man, who told the crowd, "Y’all know I get the final say in this whole shebang, right?" So who won? Watch the video above to find out!

Drop the Mic airs Tuesdays at 10PM on TBS and features artists in a variety of genres vying for the prize. Jake Owen took on Wayne Brady last month .

