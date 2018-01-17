Another Game of Thrones -inspired adaptation bites the dust. MTV put its best effort forward to adapt the YA-friendly Shannara novels as an ongoing series, but even moving the show to Spike wasn’t enough to stave-off a two-season cancellation.

Paramount Network boss Kevin Kay confirmed to TVGuide that “we passed on the future of that,” especially as the Spike channel looks to re-brand under a new name. TVLine points out that production company Sonar Entertainment is looking to shop The Shannara Chronicles to other outlets, though a second season that “barely drew a quarter of a million live viewers” ended all the way back in November.

For those unfamiliar with the 25-book Terry Brooks franchise that began in 1977, the Shannara series follows the title family hundreds of years after the destruction of civilization, as their magical powers “perpetually reshape the future of the world.” The Jon Favreau -produced adaptation (with Smallville producers Al Gough and Miles Millar at the helm) started with the second novel, The Elfstones of Shannara , as its first season.

Certainly fans of the franchise will miss MTV and Spike’s adaptation, but is Shannara worthy of yet a third network?