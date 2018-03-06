For the past few years, the Oscar Best Picture winners haven’t been the kinds of crowd-pleasing blockbusters shown in wide releases all across the country. Best Picture has recently been confined to the specialty box office, with the Academy-appointed best films of the year rarely cracking $50 million before taking home the award. The Shape of Water , on the other hand, is the highest-grossing Best Picture in five years.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Guillermo del Toro ’s fish-man romance has earned $57.4 million to date in America (and $126.4 million worldwide), and is the best performing top prize winner since 2012’s Argo , which made $136 million domestically and $232 million worldwide for Warner Bros. The Shape of Water wasn’t immediately released in all major theaters countrywide, but its rollout since December has been steady.

Moonlight , winner of last year’s award, earned $22.1 million domestically and $27.8 worldwide; Spotlight grossed $45 domestically and $43.3 million worldwide, Birdman took in $37.8 million domestically and $103.2 million worldwide, and 12 Years a Slave made $50.3 million domestically and $187.7 million worldwide.

The Shape of Water has yet to open in many global territories.