Shawn Mendes Announces Massive International Arena Tour
Shawn Mendes is just weeks away from releasing his anticipated third album, and on Tuesday (May 8) the 19-year-old pop star announced a massive self-titled arena tour that seems him traverse the globe.
Shawn Mendes: The Tour kicks off next March in Amsterdam and sees the "In My Blood" singer travel multiple European countries before heading to North America, where he'll conclude the tour in Brooklyn in August of 2019.
Shawn Mendes: The Album is set for a May 25 release. Check out the full list of tour dates below and find out ticket info here.
"Shawn Mendes: The Tour" Dates
03/07/2019 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
03/10/2019 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis
03/11/2019 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
03/13/2019 Oslo, NO Spektrum*
03/15/2019 Stockholm, SE Ericsson Globe
03/16/2019 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
03/18/2019 Cologne, DE LANXESS Arena
03/19/2019 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena
03/21/2019 Munich, DE Olympiahalle
03/23/2019 Bologna, IT Unipol Arena
03/24/2019 Turin, IT Pala Alpitour
03/26/2019 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi
03/28/2019 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena
03/30/2019 Montpellier FR Sud De France
03/31/2019 Zurich, CH Hallenstadion
04/02/2019 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena
04/03/2019 Vienna, AT Weiner Stadthalle
04/06/2019 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro
04/07/2019 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
04/09/2019 Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham
04/10/2019 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena
04/13/2019 Dublin, IE 3Arena
04/16/2019 London, UK The O2 Arena
04/17/2019 London, UK The O2 Arena
06/12/2019 Portland, OR Moda Center
06/14/2019 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
06/16/2019 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
06/19/2019 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place
06/21/2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
06/22/2019 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
06/27/2019 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
06/30/2019 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
07/02/2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
07/05/2019 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
07/08/2019 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
07/09/2019 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
07/11/2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
07/13/2019 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
07/16/2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivant Smart Home Arena
07/19/2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
07/20/2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
07/22/2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
07/23/2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
07/25/2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center
07/27/2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
07/28/2019 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
07/30/2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center
07/31/2019 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
08/02/2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
08/05/2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
08/06/2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
08/10/2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
08/13/2019 Washington, DC Capital One Center
08/15/2019 Boston, MA TD Garden
08/21/2019 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
08/24/2019 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center