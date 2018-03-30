Shawn Mendes Announces Week-Long ‘Late Late Show’ Residency

Fans of Shawn Mendes are in for a treat: The singer has signed on for a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden!

Appearing on the late night talk show Wednesday night (March 28), Mendes announced his upcoming spot as host James Corden's week-long musical guest, starting June 4.

During the announcement sketch (in which Mendes' toothbrush was used as a cute narrative prop), the singer and TV host also seemed to hint at an upcoming Carpool Karaoke collaboration. Watch:

The Canadian pop music heartthrob also treated viewers to a performance of his new single, "In My Blood."

Watch a clip, below:

Mendes isn' the first pop star to bunker down on The Late Late Show for an extended period of time.