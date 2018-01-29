With Steve Aoki already hinting another collaboration with BTS , pop fans are waiting for this to happen.

In an exclusive interview with ET , Shawn Mendes revealed he is currently working on his third studio album and addressed in regards to a collaboration with One Direction member, Niall Horan .

"It will be true one day," the 19-year-old "Mercy" singer said. "We're really good friends and we hang out all the time, and we are always like, 'We should write a song,' and then we're planning on writing a song and then we just end up hanging out!"

The acoustic pop heartthrob continued to explain that his friendship with Horan will make the writing process easy when the time comes.

"It's better off that way because if there's a friendship, then the song comes easy," he continued. "So, one day, I promise! I promise, guys."

Mendes is currently teaming up with Alicia Keys on this season of The Voice as a guest adviser and is the youngest celebrity to be considered the role on the show.