Shawn Mendes Gets Candid During Radio Disney ‘Ask Me Anything’ Interview

Shawn Mendes has been making the promo rounds as of late to discuss his latest singles "In My Blood" and "Lost in Japan" ahead of the release of his third studio album , and on Monday (April 9) the pop star stopped by Radio Disney for an "Ask Me Anything" interview with Candice Huckeba.

During the interview, the singer revealed a spring break destination he's eager to visit. "I wanna go to Hawaii really bad," Mendes divulged. "I've never been and it looks amazing there." When Huckeba reminded the young star that Disney has a resort on the islands, his eyes lit up. "I'm going! Can we go to the resort?"

When asked what he wished he was better at, Mendes admitted he's not a great reader. "I read two pages of a book and I get distracted," he said with a chuckle.

The "Stitches" singer also revealed his thoughts on cars and eating breakfast for dinner, among other candid topics. Watch the full interview below.

Although Mendes has not revealed when his third album is coming out, we're getting excited and pieced together some evidence on why this could be his best work yet.