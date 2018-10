Sheffield Board of Selectmen Agenda for Oct. 15

The next Town of Sheffield Board of Selectman meeting is coming up tonight (Mon, Oct 15) at the Sheffield Senior Center in Sheffield at 7:00 PM. The following agenda items are for review and possible action.

(1) Approval of Meeting Minutes

(2) National Grid - Underground Installation Public Hearing 7:00 PM

(3) Certificate of Approval and Waiver of Right of First Refusal for Business Park Lot 2

(4) Discussion and Possible Action - Entertainment License for Architects Development Corporation

(5) Appointment Announcements - Fire Department, Commission on Disabilities, Conservation Commission

(6) Appointment of Part-Time Drivers, Seasonal Plow Truck Drivers

(7) Temporary Employees in the Collector/Treasure's Office

(8) Action on proposed Marijuana Bylaws

(9) Discussion and Possible Action on Recycle Smart Partnership

(10) Curb Cut Approval - Berkshire School Road

(11) Selectmen's Items

(12) Town Administrator Items

(13) Public Comments (3 minute time limit - ONLY items within the Board's jurisdiction)

(14) Executive Session - Rest of River Mediation

