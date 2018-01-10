Sheffield Board of Selectmen Minutes from December 20th, 2017

The town of Sheffield has sent WSBS their minutes from the Board of Selectmen meetings in December. Here are the minutes from the most recent meeting.

TOWN OF SHEFFIELD

BOARD OF SELECTMEN

WORKING SESSION DECEMBER 20, 2017

TOWN HALL, 10:00 AM

Board Members Present:

David A. Smith, Jr., Chairman

Nadine A. Hawver

Board Members Absent:

Andrew G.Petersen, Clerk

Others Present:

Rhonda LaBombard, Town Administrator

Alicia Dulin, Assistant to Town Administrator

Tammy Blackwell, Principal Assessor

Chairman Smith called the meeting to order at 10:00 AM

.Brett Wright from Wright Construction Company, Inc. was present to discuss the different options for replacement of the Covered Bridge roof.

Mr. Wright stated that the roof is too damaged to be repaired and should be replaced and showed the Board the different wood and metal options that are available for the replacement of the roof.

Discussion ensued regarding the roof replacement and the quote that was provided by Mr. Wright.

Administrator LaBombard stated that when the time comes the project will be put out to bid.

Mr. Wright stated that he would provide Administrator LaBombard with a description of the work.

Discussion ensued regarding the cost to repair the Covered Bridge roof until it can be replaced.

It was the consensus of the Board to have the roof repaired now. The repair will be the installation of a ridge line.

Discussion ensued regarding the fire proofing of the bridge. Mr. Wright stated that he would research the fire proofing.

Selectman Hawver moved to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Chairman Smith. The motion carried unanimously.

Chairman Smith adjourned the meeting at 10:40 AM

Respectfully submitted:

Alicia Dulin

Assistant to

Town Administrator

Documents Reviewed at this meeting:

Wright Construction Company, Inc. Covered Bridge Roof Estimate