Sheffield, New Marlborough & GB Town Elections
It was a mixed bag for incumbent selectmen in two South County towns during the annual town elections. The Berkshire Edge.com reports that in Sheffield, Rene Wood, a former longtime member of the board of the selectmen and the planning board, will return to the select board after defeating incumbent Andrew Petersen. Wood bested Petersen, who is completing his first three-year term, by a margin of 402-322. In New Marlborough, three-term selectman Tara White beat back a strong challenge from architect and real estate developer Daniel Doern. The margin of victory for White was 257-201.
A longtime New Marlborough resident, White has been on the board for nine years and currently serves as chair.
Meanwhile, Great Barrington holds its annual town election today. Six candidates running for two open seats on the board, they include incumbent William Cooke, Kate Burke, James Clark, Holly Hamer, Gavin Pollock and Christopher Tucci. Three candidates are competing for two Finance Committee seats. The candidates include two incumbents Walter Atwood and Eugene Curletti. Also running is Michelle Loubert. The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the fire station on State Road.