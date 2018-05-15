Sheffield, New Marlborough & GB Town Elections

It was a mixed bag for incumbent selectmen in two South County towns during the annual town elections. The Berkshire Edge.com reports that in Sheffield, Rene Wood, a former longtime member of the board of the selectmen and the planning board, will return to the select board after defeating incumbent Andrew Petersen. Wood bested Petersen, who is completing his first three-year term, by a margin of 402-322. In New Marlborough, three-term selectman Tara White beat back a strong challenge from architect and real estate developer Daniel Doern. The margin of victory for White was 257-201.

A longtime New Marlborough resident, White has been on the board for nine years and currently serves as chair.