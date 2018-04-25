Sheffield’s Bulky Waste Collection Dates

The Town of Sheffield and the Sheffield Transfer station has release their Spring, 2018 bulky waste collection dates for town residents. The dates are as follows:

Friday, May 18: 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturday, May 19: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Sunday, May 20: 8:30 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

A bulky waste coupon is required. One coupon for each household that has purchased a FY2018 Transfer Station sticker, allowing disposal of one load (up to pickup truck size), may be obtained at the Town Administrator's office, or requested by mail if you send a stamped self-addressed envelope, including your license plate number to the Town Administrator's Office, P.O. Box 325, Sheffield, MA 01257.

What is accepted?

Items that are too large for disposal in a compactor such as: furniture, mattresses, rugs, etc.

What is not accepted?

Demolition debris (sheet rock, plaster, fiberglass, etc.), propane tanks, wood, car batteries, white goods & recyclable metals (put in metal container next to compactor), toxic materials (pesticides, chemicals, oil etc.), and items which can normally fit in the compactor.

In addition, tires are not accepted along with cathode ray tubes, tv's or computer monitors (with the exception of tires, these items are accepted at recycling areas regularly from residential users)

Also, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and dehumidifiers are not accepted (these items are accepted at recycling areas regularly from residential users but Freon-removal certification must be provided)