Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me. I always wondered what that mean. The world is gonna roll me? Roll me how? And where? To what purpose? Now I know. I finally understand. Because Shrek is getting a reboot.

Variety says Universal has put Chris Meledandri, the man behind Illumination and the Despicable Me franchise, in charge of finding a way to make ogres relevant for the world of 2018. And he has to do the same for kitties too — Universal also wants more Puss in Boots movies:

One thing the animation guru doesn’t want to mess with is with the vocal performances. Part of the popularity of “Shrek” is attributable to a voice cast that included Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas, and in a lengthy profile in Variety, Meledandri says he would like to get the band back together.

Seems sort of odd to “reboot” Shrek and Puss in Boots with the exact same voice cast. Isn’t that just another Shrek movie and another Puss in Boots movie? It’s animation, so it’s not like the characters get older or younger. I suppose the animation style could be drastically different — but, again, if the voices are the same, how different could it be? (Meledandri told Variety that the “challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it’s not simply yet another film in a series of sequels,” which means he’s not entirely sure of the answer to my question yet.)

I just hope whatever becomes of this Shrek 2.0 Smash Mouth also comes back to record a new version of their classic song for the film, with lyrics like “Hey now. You’re an all-star. Again. ”