Look, you want to change your title that’s fine. But Sicario: Day of the Soldado ? I’m pretty sure this movie takes place over the course of several days. Maybe even weeks!

This sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s gritty 2015 drug thriller follows Benicio Del Toro ’s character, a vengeful mercenary who works with an amoral CIA agent ( Josh Brolin ) to take down Mexican drug cartels. In the first film, Emily Blunt’s out-of-her-depth FBI agent was the P.O.V. character into this world, but she’s long gone by now. In this sequel, Del Toro and Brolin’s characters continue their drug war. It seems like Day of the Soldado , written (like the first film) by Taylor Sheridan and directed by Stefano Sollima, has stripped out all of the first film’s critique of this violent, unchecked war by eliminating the Blunt character, but then the broader plot comes into view: There is a young witness to Brolin and Del Toro’s activities and Brolin and his allies want her murdered and Del Toro refuses to play along, setting the two on the path towards a showdown.

Here‘s the official synopsis:

In Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the series begins a new chapter. In the drug war, there are no rules – and as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border, federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) calls on the mysterious Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro), whose family was murdered by a cartel kingpin, to escalate the war in nefarious ways. Alejandro kidnaps the kingpin’s daughter to inflame the conflict – but when the girl is seen as collateral damage, her fate will come between the two men as they question everything they are fighting for.

I loved Sicario , but it’s hard to imagine a good sequel without the Blunt character, or at least her perspective, and the first trailer looked more like a direct-to-video cashgrab than a thoughtful, hard-hitting drama like the original. But this trailer gives you a little more dimension and makes a bit more sense of the whole thing. Sicario: Day of the Soldado opens in theaters on June 29.