Erlich Bachman is gone. So is T.J. Miller , for that matter, and the first Silicon Valley Season 5 trailer isn’t afraid to acknowledge it. See for yourself in the new 2018 promo, which also promises a late March premiere date.

HBO confirmed that the fifth season of Mike Judge ’s tech comedy will arrive on Sunday, March 25 at 10:00 P.M.; this year absent its usual Veep companion. In addition to the below photo, Silicon Valley released a first-look trailer introducing the new Pied Piper headquarters and operation. The trailer also makes note of the fact that T.J. Miller’s Erlich Bachman departed the series for good with the fourth season.

HBO

That said, the real reason behind T.J. Miller’s exit from the series was notably opaque , as the actor alluded to his character no longer having anything meaningful to add to the dynamic. The abrupt departure also arrived long before allegations of sexual assault surfaced against Miller , dating back to the comedian’s college years.

Still with the series are Thomas Middleditch , Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani , Martin Starr , Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Suzanne Cryer and Jimmy O. Yang. We’ll see a full Season 5 trailer before long, so stay tuned.