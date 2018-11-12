Simon Winchester to Present ‘The Perfectionists’

Sandisfield – The Sandisfield Arts Center presents a book talk by the revered New York Times bestselling author, Simon Winchester on his latest book, The Perfectionists: The Story of Precision . The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 24 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Books will be available for purchase after the talk and the author will be available to autograph copies.

The Perfectionists traces the development of technology from the Industrial Age to the Digital Age to explore the single component crucial to advancement – precision – in a superb history that is both an homage and a warning for our future.

Excellent reviews include this from James Gleick of the New York Review of Books, “Winchester is a longtime journalist turned author, a meticulous researcher and catholic thinker.” Under its UK title, Exactly, and in the US, The Perfectionists, the book has been short-listed for the Royal Society Science Book Prize (the most prestigious in the field).

Simon Winchester is the acclaimed author of many books, including The Professor and the Madman, The Men Who United the States, The Map That Changed the World, The Man Who Loved China, A Crack in the Edge of the World, and Krakatoa, all of which were New York Times bestsellers and appeared on numerous best and notable lists. In 2006, Winchester was made an officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Her Majesty the Queen. He resides in western Massachusetts.

