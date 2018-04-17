Sing A Song For A Worthy Cause

Cap off this upcoming weekend at The Egremont Barn with a spring fling karaoke fund raiser this Sunday night, April 22nd between 7 and 11 pm....All proceeds will benefit "Walking Our Talk" a non-profit women's circle community that brings women out of isolation and involves them in a deeper sense of connection with themselves and throughout our listening area.

The organization, sponsored by the Multi-Cultural Bridge supports women who are in a journey to set life goals and manifest their intentions in a safe circle environment.

Your donation of $10 or more to participate in this event will help establish an independent 501c3 and strengthens the scholarship fund needed to keep this worthy cause going in our community.

A raffle and auction will also be held to help further the goals of this organization that presents a culture of trust, connection and empowerment, so come on over on Sunday night to "The Barn" and sing your heart out to help your neighbors in need....For more information, you can also log on to their web site www.walkingourtalk.org