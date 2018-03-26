Sixth Annual 5K Race/Walk Coming in April

Great Barrington, Mass - Berkshire South Regional Community Center announces its sixth annual 5K Race/Walk to be held Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Great Barrington Airport. This year’s race offers new ways to become involved with this critical fundraiser which supports the Center’s free Teen Outreach Nutrition Exercise (TONE) program and youth fitness programs.

Businesses and individuals wishing to engage in this important community-wide event may become 5K sponsors. These sponsors gain recognition for their involvement, as their business name will appear on race t-shirts, the Berkshire South website, and receive mention in coming promotional radio interviews of staff.

Businesses and individuals may also choose to sponsor a 5K athlete by donating the entry fee or more toward their race day success.

“We felt it was important to offer many levels of community engagement for this year’s 5K,” said Jenise Lucey, executive director of Berkshire South. “The TONE program is completely free for teens from 13-18. Not only does the program teach wellness and nutrition, but it also highlights self-care in an activity-driven time of life when self-care is often overlooked.”

“True to the core of our mission at Berkshire South, these youth-oriented program promotes the health and social well-being of the residents of the Southern Berkshires,” Lucey added.

Regarding the race itself, Director of Wellness and Recreation at Berkshire South, Steven Leonard said on WSBS' "Let's Talk" program that the "race is open to everyone." He went on to say that "just like the swim-a-thon, Berkshire South has removed any barriers to participating in the event." So whether you are a professional runner or a leisurely runner, this event does not discriminate.

For race registration, sponsorship information and more, you can visit http://berkshiresouth.org/5k2018/ or call 413-528-2810.

