Ski Jumps Take Place In Salisbury, CT

Winter sports excel in Connecticut's North West corner as the 93rd annual Ski Jumps will take center stage in Salisbury on February 8th, 9th and 10th as this event attracts world wide attention and provides a boost to the area's local economy.

Festvities begin with the Friday Night Lights and Human Dog Sled Races followed by the Ski Jumping competition on Saturday afternoon. Sundays main event features the eastern US Ski Jumping competition. There is a $15 admission charge to each of these exclusive presentations. Children 12 and under are admitted free of charge with all proceeds funding local youth skiing programs.

Willie Hallihan is Director of the Salisbury Winter Sports Association and he will join Ron Carson LIVE in studio immediately following The WSBS Trading Post as he encourages our tri-state region audience to come on over and join in on the festivities featuring an assortment of jumpers who will soar up to 200 feet in the air at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour during this action packed 3 day event.

A reminder, listen to the Saturday Morning Chat at 10:05 by tuning in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM. You can also download the free WSBS app to your tablet, Smart phone or mobile device, on Amazon Alexa enabled devices and log on to our web site for our live stream For more information on this year's Ski Jumps, click on the link by going here .

