Ski King, Filmmaker Warren Miller Dies at 93

A legendary filmmaker, and an annual Berkshire County staple, Warren Miller has passed away at the age of 93. The announcement was made on the official Warren Miller Entertainment Twitter page on Thursday morning.

It has been a winter tradition in the Berkshires to have the latest Warren Miller film shown at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. The most recent event took place last November, which showed "Line of Descent". The previous year, another sold out show at the Downtown Pittsfield theatre featured his movie "Here, There & Everywhere."

The exact cause of death is not known at this time, but Miller passed away at his home in Orcas Island, Washington, where he lived with his wife Laurie since 1992. National Public Radio once dubbed Miller as "the granddaddy of ski bums."

In an article from the Los Angeles Times on Thursday, they described the formula to Miller's successful film career. For those who have seen a Warren Miller film, or in a lot of our cases, several, the statement rings quite true.

The formula was simple: thrills, chills, funny footage of women skiing in bikinis, or men in koala bear outfits – and timing."

Bousquet Mountain in Pittsfield gave their thoughts on the unfortunate news on Thursday via a Facebook post.

"Bousquet is saddened to hear of the passing of a skiing legend," Bousquet Ski Area said in their statement. "Warren Miller, famously known for his skiing and extreme sports movies, passed away yesterday. Not only was Bousquet lucky enough to be featured in one of Miller's videos, the legend actually made turns on our very own mountain."