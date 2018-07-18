Smitty Pignatelli to be Honored in August

Great Barrington, Mass – Berkshire South Regional Community Center is privileged to honor Massachusetts State Representative William “Smitty” Pignatelli at its annual fundraising Gala being held on August 17, 2018 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington MA 01230. Guests will enjoy spirits, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, and both silent and live auctions.

The Edwin A. Jaffe Award, which honors an individual or group who has exhibited an extraordinary commitment to building community and common purpose within the Berkshires, will be presented to Pignatelli during the evening.

“Ed Jaffe was a visionary and a man I admire very much,” said Pignatelli. “It is humbling to receive such a prestigious award in his name. I sought Ed’s council and wisdom in my early years as a State Representative and he and his wife Lola became dear friends.”

He added, “Between Berkshire South and the Mahaiwe, Ed and Lola have reshaped the South Berkshires for the better for us all, now and for the next generation. Ed’s vision for Berkshire South as a regional community center that brings generations together for the common good with an emphasis on community building and joy has come true by the wonderful work of the Berkshire South Community leadership and staff.”

Pignatelli is being celebrated for his tireless efforts supporting the educational, cultural, business, and social activities that make ours such a distinguished community. Currently serving his eighth term in the House of Representatives he represents twenty cities and towns in Berkshire and Hampden Counties. At the State House, Representative Pignatelli serves on four appointed committees: the Committee on Ways and Means, the Committee on Higher Education, the Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development, and the Committee on Personnel and Administration.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Berkshire South’s Community, Youth and Family programming.

Berkshire South is a nonprofit community based organization which has offered quality services and programs to the Southern Berkshires since opening the doors in July, 2002. Their mission is to create a sense of community and common purpose throughout the region and to enhance the recreational, educational, cultural, health & social well-being of the residents of the southern Berkshires.

For additional questions please contact gala@berkshiresouth.org or 413.528.0397.

