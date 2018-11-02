Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detectors Available to All

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Homeowners in the City of Pittsfield and throughout Berkshire County are eligible for free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, thanks to a partnership between Age Friendly Berkshires and the American Red Cross for the Home Fires Campaign.

The campaign’s aim is to decrease the number of deaths and injuries caused by home fires. All homeowners in Berkshire County are eligible, regardless of age or income. The Red Cross will install up to three 10-year sealed smoke alarms and one carbon monoxide alarm per home at no cost.

To schedule an installation visit or for more information, please call 1-800-746-3511.

(press release sent to WSBS from Age Friendly Berkshires for online and on air use)