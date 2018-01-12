This coming weekend will see Sam Rockwell taking the SNL stage for the first time, but January 2018 has yet more celebs in store. Season 43 will continue the year with fellow first-timer Jessica Chastain , along with SNL vet Will Ferrell .

Ahead of Rockwell and Halsey making their respective SNL debuts this weekend, NBC now confirms that January 20 will see Molly’s Game star Jessica Chastain make her first hosting turn alongside musical guest Troye Sivan . January 27 will also feature former cast member Will Ferrell returning to host with musical guest Chris Stapleton , who performed with Adam Driver in 2016.

For what it’s worth, January 27 will mark Ferrell’s fourth time hosting, having previously appeared with Queens of the Stone Age in 2005, Green Day in 2009 and Usher in 2012. Ferrell joined the series in 1995 and left in 2002, but has made intermittent appearances since.

In the meantime, you can watch Sam Rockwell and Aidy Bryant kicking off the new year with our first 2018 SNL promos below, and stay tuned for the last on Season 43’s January hosts and beyond.