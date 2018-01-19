So Coach, How Is Brady’s Hand?

At a press conference with New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Friday morning, reporters were naturally eager to know the status of QB Tom Brady's apparently injured right hand. Anyone actually expecting an answer must be awfully new to Patriots Nation, and maybe the planet.

As reported by ESPN.com , the notoriously tight-lipped Belichick's pat reply was "We gave out the injury report yesterday and we'll update it today." How concerned was he about Brady's ability to perform in Sunday's AFC Championship against the Jaguars? "I don't know. We'll see", said the coach.

Brady himself maintained the "we'll see" stance during his own presser Friday, according to Larry Brown Sports on msn.com .

Brady apparently hurt his right hand during Wednesday's practice and was held out of a full-pads drill on Thursday. ESPN also reports that one source said his hand "should be OK" for Sunday's game, while another says it could affect him "slightly". Whatever the case, I wouldn't hold my breath waiting for Belichick to crack, nor waste my breath asking him the question.