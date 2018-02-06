Sunday night’s Super Bowl brought us the very first tease of the Han Solo spinoff, but if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, Disney dropped the very first trailer this morning. We finally got a good look at Alden Ehrenreich ’s young smuggler, plus an extended peek at Emilia Clarke ’s mysterious Kira, and Donald Glover ’s young Lando, who has stolen all the swag in the universe and kept it for himself (no complaints here).

In our new video, ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey breaks down the first teaser and trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story . As many times as you may have watched it already, did you catch the appearance of Han’s gold dice? Did you spot Ron Howard ‘s nod to American Graffiti ? How about a fun callback to a classic Harrison Ford Han moment? We’ve got all that and more.

