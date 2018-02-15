In addition to (finally) premiering the first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story , Lucasfilm has begun revealing all kinds of cool new details from the upcoming prequel / spinoff. Over the past week we’ve seen new images and posters, and learned quite a bit about the mysterious characters played by Emilia Clarke and Paul Bettany. And with only a few months left until Solo hits theaters, a casting announcement is probably the last thing you’d expect.

…Which makes Ron Howard ’s latest tweet a bit of a surprise:

Jon Favreau , who is currently working on Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King , has what Howard calls a “very cool and important” voice role in Solo . The Disney and Marvel fave is portraying an unnamed alien character in the new Star Wars spinoff. Howard doesn’t reveal anything specific beyond that, but it is a neat turn for Favreau, who has grown accustomed to directing voice actors in recent years. (In addition to The Lion King , Favreau helmed Disney’s Jungle Book remake.)

Solo: A Star Wars Story features Alden Ehrenreich as young Han Solo, Donald Glover as young Lando Calrissian, Woody Harrelson as Han’s mentor, and Joonas Suotamo as young(er) Chewbacca. The spinoff also stars Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Paul Bettany and Thandie Newton, and hits theaters on May 25.